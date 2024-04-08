Cronos (CRO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.87 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One Cronos coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a total market cap of $3.98 billion and approximately $3.87 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00069442 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00024805 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00010123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00015799 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00006242 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

