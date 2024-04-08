Cronos Reaches Market Cap of $3.97 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 8th. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges. Cronos has a total market cap of $3.97 billion and $3.98 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00069442 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00024788 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00010123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00015859 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00006231 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

