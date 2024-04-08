Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CYRX. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.63.

Shares of CYRX opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $895.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.57.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.27 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 42.69%. Equities analysts predict that Cryoport will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 57,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $872,696.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 634,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cryoport news, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 3,217 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $47,225.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,985.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 57,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $872,696.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,538 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

