CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target Raised to $46.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CUBE. Truist Financial upped their price target on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.33.

CubeSmart Trading Up 0.9 %

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

CubeSmart stock opened at $45.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $48.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.71%.

Institutional Trading of CubeSmart

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 22.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in CubeSmart by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 484,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,633,000 after buying an additional 113,571 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 124,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 75,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 37,086 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 859,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after acquiring an additional 97,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

