Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) PT Raised to $121.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Compass Point cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.92.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded up $1.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.19. 110,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $120.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.86. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $523.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 22.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,074,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $10,543,972. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,074,308.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $10,543,972. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,204.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,901,000 after purchasing an additional 97,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,409,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,697,000 after purchasing an additional 928,420 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,476,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,663,000 after purchasing an additional 88,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

