Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Gap Down to $17.02

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.02, but opened at $16.04. Cullinan Oncology shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 18,939 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Cullinan Oncology Stock Down 3.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.17.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.42. Equities analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Cullinan Oncology news, insider Corrine Savill sold 18,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $226,823.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,118.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 98,684 shares of company stock worth $1,437,624 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,051,000 after buying an additional 82,910 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 42,204 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $34,848,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullinan Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

