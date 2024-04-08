Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock Position Increased by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after buying an additional 680,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,531,000 after acquiring an additional 141,697 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth $212,009,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,655,000 after acquiring an additional 182,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $638,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,714,302.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,451 shares of company stock worth $3,030,512 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CW stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $259.39. 60,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,802. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.13. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $157.72 and a 12-month high of $261.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.70%.

CW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

