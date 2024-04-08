Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $246.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.6 %

Curtiss-Wright stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $260.74. The company had a trading volume of 44,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,518. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $157.72 and a 1-year high of $261.46.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $638,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,714,302.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,451 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,512 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.