Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.80% from the stock’s current price.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.98. 104,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,069. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $60.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.51.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $191.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 17.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $36,097.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $36,097.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 35,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,904,470.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 8,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

