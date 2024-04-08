CXApp (CXAI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th.

CXApp Trading Up 11.3 %

Shares of CXApp stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 24,075,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,187,208. CXApp has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69.

Institutional Trading of CXApp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CXApp stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI – Free Report) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,736 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.23% of CXApp worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

CXApp Company Profile

CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

