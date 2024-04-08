Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $86.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CYTK. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,679. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $110.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

In other news, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $425,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,688.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $425,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,688.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total value of $994,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,153,787.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,209 shares of company stock valued at $7,608,778 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 21.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

