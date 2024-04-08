Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Cowen from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Danimer Scientific Price Performance

DNMR opened at $1.05 on Thursday. Danimer Scientific has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Trading of Danimer Scientific

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 22.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,790,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after buying an additional 1,239,518 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 1,247.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 773,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 715,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 9.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,969,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after buying an additional 426,517 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 621,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 318,543 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 365.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 350,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. 33.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

