Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.31

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 1.31 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th.

Darden Restaurants has increased its dividend payment by an average of 78.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Darden Restaurants has a payout ratio of 49.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Darden Restaurants to earn $9.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $156.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.43 and a 200 day moving average of $158.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.39. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $176.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 875,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,764,000 after buying an additional 151,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3,717.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 75,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after buying an additional 73,162 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRI has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DRI

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.