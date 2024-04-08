Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 101.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DAR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $44.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.19. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $38.97 and a 12 month high of $71.60.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kurt Stoffel purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at $439,965.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1,412.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

