Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $71.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $50.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.21.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $64.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.89.

In related news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,611.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $361,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,619. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,258 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

