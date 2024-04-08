Decred Price Tops $25.81 (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $25.81 or 0.00036070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a market cap of $412.36 million and $23.85 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.72 or 0.00105822 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00015024 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002782 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000186 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,976,191 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.