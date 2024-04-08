DeepOnion Market Cap Hits $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $12.24 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0630 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.97 or 0.00106049 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00036187 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00015820 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002779 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000188 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

