Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DK. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Delek US from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Delek US from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Delek US from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.75.

Delek US Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of DK opened at $33.39 on Thursday. Delek US has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Delek US will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 445.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $60,505.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at $539,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,226 shares of company stock worth $116,418 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 1.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Delek US by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

