Delta Capital Management LLC Has $210,000 Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Delta Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,063. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,398,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,564,819. The Southern Company has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $75.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

