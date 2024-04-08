Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.81 on April 22nd

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.8054 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Deutsche Telekom’s previous dividend of $0.72.

Deutsche Telekom Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at $23.84 on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

