Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.81 on April 22nd

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.8054 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Deutsche Telekom’s previous dividend of $0.72.
Deutsche Telekom Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at $23.84 on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
About Deutsche Telekom
