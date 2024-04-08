Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Given New $62.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DVN

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,087,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,116,725. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.