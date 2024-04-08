DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.74

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

DFI Retail Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04.

DFI Retail Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from DFI Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

