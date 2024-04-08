dForce USD (USX) Price Up 1% This Week

dForce USD (USX) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00001355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 1% against the US dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $30.45 million and approximately $841.55 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $103.35 or 0.00143904 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00016194 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00008174 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,326,623 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

