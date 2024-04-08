Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Shares Down 4.7%

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.67 and last traded at $23.92. 25,753 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 136,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DNTH shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

