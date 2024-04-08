Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) is HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,649,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,639 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 10.9% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned 8.62% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $281,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFCF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.58. The company had a trading volume of 317,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,960. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average is $41.41.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

