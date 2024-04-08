Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) is Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s 9th Largest Position

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,799 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 4.7% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.19. 583,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.73. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $37.30.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

