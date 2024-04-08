Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Stock Position Increased by Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 74.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,540 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises about 3.2% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $6,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 508,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,902,000 after acquiring an additional 75,347 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 85,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 9,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

DFSD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.98. 57,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,690. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average is $46.78. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $47.19.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

