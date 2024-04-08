Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Acquired by Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $13,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 107,767.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,644,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,950,000 after buying an additional 15,629,573 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,328,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,117.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,397,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,058,000 after buying an additional 1,282,818 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 961,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,839,000 after purchasing an additional 569,455 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,858,000 after purchasing an additional 447,274 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.57. The stock had a trading volume of 20,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $57.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.24.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

