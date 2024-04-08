Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Stock Holdings Lowered by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 76,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 62,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

DFAT traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $53.46. The company had a trading volume of 180,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,904. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average of $49.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $41.16 and a one year high of $54.64.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

