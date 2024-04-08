Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Sold by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 69.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,879,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,153,000 after acquiring an additional 270,162 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,203,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,958,000 after purchasing an additional 44,284 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,566,000 after purchasing an additional 73,206 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,467,000 after purchasing an additional 62,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,515,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,343,000 after purchasing an additional 67,535 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $36.16 on Monday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

