Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 907,194 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 209% from the previous session’s volume of 294,048 shares.The stock last traded at $29.83 and had previously closed at $29.75.
Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,366,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,218,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,051,000 after acquiring an additional 402,805 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,940,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,483,000 after buying an additional 495,453 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,907,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,377,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,113,000 after purchasing an additional 153,628 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Will the Shockwave Medical Deal Be the Jolt JNJ Stock Needs?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.