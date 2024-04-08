DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $16.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DNOW traded as high as $15.54 and last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 217319 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DNOW. StockNews.com cut shares of DNOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DNOW from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DNOW by 101.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 451,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 227,810 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of DNOW during the third quarter worth about $709,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in DNOW by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 808,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after buying an additional 447,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DNOW by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of DNOW by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 60,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.66.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. DNOW had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DNOW Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

