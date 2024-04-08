Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Given New C$113.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$106.00 to C$113.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DOL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Dollarama from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$109.36.

Dollarama stock opened at C$114.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$103.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$98.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$80.81 and a 1-year high of C$114.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

