Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH) CEO Purchases $10,333.28 in Stock

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Hayes purchased 3,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.62 per share, for a total transaction of $10,333.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,199.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dominari Trading Down 9.9 %

NASDAQ:DOMH traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.83. 35,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,903. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21. Dominari Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Dominari alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominari

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominari during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Dominari during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dominari during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominari during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominari during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 42.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominari Company Profile

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.