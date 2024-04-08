DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DASH. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of DoorDash from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of DoorDash from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.70.

Get DoorDash alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DoorDash

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH opened at $139.56 on Thursday. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $56.59 and a 1-year high of $143.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.65 and a 200 day moving average of $103.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.59, a PEG ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.79.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $13,882,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $13,882,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $9,331,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,044,103.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 590,387 shares of company stock worth $68,088,142. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 361.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 448.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.