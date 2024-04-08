DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Shares Gap Up to $9.59

Shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.59, but opened at $9.93. DoubleDown Interactive shares last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 70,065 shares.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.71.
DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. DoubleDown Interactive had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of and web-based casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.
