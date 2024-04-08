DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

DV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Macquarie raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DV

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of DV opened at $32.76 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 79.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average is $33.90.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.85 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $177,017.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,435 in the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the first quarter valued at about $545,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 1.3% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the first quarter worth about $301,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,510,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.