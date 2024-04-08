DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Insider Andrew E. Grimmig Sells 16,667 Shares

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $563,344.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

DoubleVerify Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DV stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,429,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,865. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.90. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.04.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.85 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DV. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

