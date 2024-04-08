Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.19

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.19 and last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 109451 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Monday.

Douglas Dynamics Trading Down 5.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.58 million, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.09.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $134.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,353,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,168,000 after acquiring an additional 49,225 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 308,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 48,189 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 24,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

