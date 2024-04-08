Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Insider Andy Skelton Sells 15,869 Shares

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Free Report) insider Andy Skelton sold 15,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 489 ($6.14), for a total transaction of £77,599.41 ($97,413.27).

Drax Group Stock Down 2.2 %

DRX opened at GBX 484.20 ($6.08) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 348.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 469.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 460.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72. Drax Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 395.20 ($4.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 655.60 ($8.23).

Drax Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.90 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $9.20. This represents a yield of 3.32%. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,654.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.06) to GBX 1,100 ($13.81) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 434 ($5.45) price target on shares of Drax Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 740 ($9.29) to GBX 760 ($9.54) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

