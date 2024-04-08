Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,231 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 277.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $738,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,479,841.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $738,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,479,841.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,498,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,444 shares of company stock worth $4,414,889 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EXP traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $268.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.61. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.31 and a fifty-two week high of $272.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.15. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.05%. The company had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Articles

