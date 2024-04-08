Eastern Bank Acquires 53,046 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,046 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $18,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,294 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,202 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $702,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,794. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $114.97. The company has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.72.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Mizuho boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.56.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

