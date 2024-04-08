Eastern Bank Acquires 54,194 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,667,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,194 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Eastern Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Eastern Bank owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF worth $27,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 36,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 429,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 81,524 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 76,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 92.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 554,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 266,369 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCV traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 78,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,908. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0643 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

