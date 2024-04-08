Eastern Bank Buys New Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Eastern Bank bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 160,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,300,000. Eastern Bank owned about 0.13% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NOBL traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,558 shares. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.09.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.