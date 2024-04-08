Eastern Bank Cuts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Eastern Bank trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $16,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Sysco by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Sysco by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.69. 1,570,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.77. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.38.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

