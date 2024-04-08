Eastern Bank Decreases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Eastern Bank lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,760 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 557 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $1,468,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,396,000. Busey Bank raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Busey Bank now owns 36,926 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $22,030,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 11,770 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

ADBE stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $484.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,431,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,362. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $556.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $568.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $331.89 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $216.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,144,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,063 shares of company stock worth $1,853,025 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

