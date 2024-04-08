Eastern Bank Increases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,191 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $17,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,688 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 4,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 36,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $208.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,651,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,325,309. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $214.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.25. The company has a market capitalization of $173.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.13.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

