Eastern Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NULV. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.21. The company had a trading volume of 73,692 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.48.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.
