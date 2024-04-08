Eastern Bank Invests $12.75 Million in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 123,475 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,745,000. Eastern Bank owned approximately 0.06% of PulteGroup at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 753,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,030,000 after acquiring an additional 28,833 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in PulteGroup by 24.9% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 65.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 224,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after buying an additional 88,638 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $2,815,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in PulteGroup by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.47.

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,971. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.88.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

