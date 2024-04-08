Eastern Bank Lowers Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Eastern Bank reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,319,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387,531. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $128.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.45 and a 200-day moving average of $151.75.
United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 83.70%.
United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
